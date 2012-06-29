Savannah Guthrie in Ann Curry's place on 'Today'

There's no word if she has the job full-time, but Savannah Guthrie was in Ann Curry's former chair as co-host of NBC's "Today" show on Friday.

Guthrie sat beside Matt Lauer, discussing stories about the Colorado wildfires and Supreme Court health care decision and later making Fourth of July party decorations and dancing to a Maroon 5 concert. She replaced Curry, who was cut loose Thursday after one year as Lauer's co-host.

NBC hasn't said anything publicly about who will replace Curry full-time, and nothing was said during the first two hours. The show's introduction, which normally announces the show's hosts, omitted that feature on Friday.

The turnover comes as NBC's profitable morning show faces its most serious ratings challenge from ABC's "Good Morning America" since the mid-1990s.