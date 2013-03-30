Scorsese developing 'Gangs of New York' TV series

Martin Scorsese is developing a TV series based on his 2002 film "Gangs of New York."

The director is partnering with Miramax, which released the Oscar-nominated film starring Leonardo DiCaprio and Daniel Day-Lewis. The planned show doesn't yet have a TV network, The Associated Press reports.

The series expands on the brutal, 19th-century New York gang world of the film. Miramax says the series will chronicle the birth of organized crime in not just New York but other cities, such as Chicago and New Orleans.

In a statement, Scorsese said the era was too rich to fully explore in a two-hour film. He said the series "allows us the time and creative freedom to bring this colorful world, and all the implications it had and still does on our society, to life."