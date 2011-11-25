'Scott Turow's Innocent': Mystery wins

TV MOVIE "TNT Mystery Movie" premiere: "Scott Turow's Innocent"

WHEN|WHERE Tuesday night at 9 on TNT

REASON TO WATCH HE did it. No, SHE did it. Wait, that guy. Or maybe ...?

WHAT IT'S ABOUT TNT revives the "mystery movie" format long popular on the tube, from '70s alternating "wheel" detectives Columbo, McCloud and McMillan to Hallmark sleuths McBride and Jane Doe.

But here the attraction isn't the continuing detective(s). It's the bestseller list. After this Turow tale comes tomorrow's "Ricochet" from Sandra Brown, followed next Tuesday-Wednesday by stories from Lisa Gardner and Richard North Patterson. (Full lineup at tnt.tv/

Sign up for Newsday's Entertainment newsletter Get the latest on celebs, TV and more. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

mysterymovienight.)

Bill Pullman takes the Harrison Ford role in this crafty sequel to Turow's "Presumed Innocent," playing a judge again charged with murdering an inconvenient woman, this time his wife (the mentally disturbed woman who last time did the deed). Flashbacks show Marcia Gay Harden losing it over suspicions of hubby's affair with his clerk (Mariana Klaveno), who also infatuates their son (Callard Harris). Add wily work from Richard Schiff as the prosecutor still itching to nail the judge, Tahmoh Penikett as his eager associate and Alfred Molina as the loyal defense lawyer.

MY SAY It all adds up to one solid nail-biter, with a profusion of clever clues that seems to cast suspicion on everyone. There are actually two crimes to be solved, and both kept me guessing till the end. Kudos to scripter-director Mike Robe (Turow's "Reversible Errors" and "The Burden of Proof").

BOTTOM LINE Great to see masterful mystery-making again.

GRADE A-