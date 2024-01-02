Fox News' Sean Hannity leaving Long Island for Florida

Fox News commentator Sean Hannity announced on his radio program Tuesday that he has relocated both his studio and home from Long Island to an undisclosed location in Florida.

“If anybody is listening to this program for any length of time, [I've] been threatening now to do this for quite a while,” Hannity, 62, said at the outset of his iHeartRadio program, according to a transcript posted on Mediaite. “I am out. I am done. I’m finished. New York, New York. Goodbye. Florida. Florida. If you can make it here, you can make it anywhere.”

Indeed, Hannity's promise to decamp south has been one of his favorite talking points for years — including, for a time, an avowed desire to move to Texas. (He has also owned a home in Naples, Florida, according to the celebrity home website Velvet Ropes; per the website, he sold that property in 2020.)

Nevertheless, Hannity's ties to Long Island are deep. Raised in Franklin Square, he attended St. Pius X Preparatory Seminary high school in Uniondale, and has lived in Centre Island since the late aughts. He's also broadcast his weeknight show for the network from a home studio. He told his listeners he will now originate the show from Florida but will continue to host the live audience shows from Fox News Channel headquarters in New York.

“I’m not going to go through the whys,” he said, according to the transcript. “The how comes because it’s obvious this migration out of the blue states with high taxes, burdensome regulation, high crime, horrible school districts is real. And if anything, I’m probably late and behind the curve and many others have made the move beforehand.”