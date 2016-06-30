‘Sex&Drugs&Rock&Roll’ review: Season 2 a letdown, too

WHAT IT’S ABOUT Johnny Rock (Denis Leary) is a 50-year-old former rock star who wants to recapture the glory of the Good Old Days — including recapturing his libido. His daughter, Gigi (Elizabeth Gillies), launches a new band, comprising Ava (Elaine Hendrix), Flash (John Corbett) and Bam Bam (Robert Kelly). As the second season begins, an old pal from the past has died, forcing friends and family to think about their own lives and rethink their sex lives. Also: Rehab (John Ales) gets an offer he might not refuse — to use his songs for a hip hopera inspired by “Hamilton.”

MY SAY My review of the second season of “Sex&Drugs&Rock&Roll” as rendered in classic rock lyrics (bonus points if you can guess both artist and song):

I knew this show was a bungle in the jungle when it arrived last summer and figured it would be canceled because it’s better to burn out, than fade away. After all, say nothing once, why say it again? But it’s back for a second season, and the song remains the same — all lies and jest (still, a TV star hears what he wants to hear and disregards the rest). I got a lot to say about this show, but I can’t remember now, I can’t remember now, I can’t remember now. Maybe it was just this: Get your head out of the mud, baby. Put flowers in the mud, baby.

Anyway, don’t ask me what I think of you (because) I might not give the answer that you want me to.

But I’ve got a deadline to meet, and my feet are now fast and point away from the past. I’ll bid farewell and be on down the line.

BOTTOM LINE “S&D&R&R” don’t bring me anything but down.