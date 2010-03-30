Shannen Doherty first to go on 'Dancing'

Kate did not get the hook Tuesday night.

Go ahead and admit it: You're glad she didn't.

Who else have we got left to cheer and mostly jeer on the 10th season of "Dancing With the Stars?" (Somehow it's hard to get excited one way or the other about current leader ex-Pussycat Doll Nicole Scherzinger.) Kate Gosselin is the one we love . . . to hate. Dancing With the Stars" needs her.

Shannen Doherty was first to go, and that's not the biggest shocker of the year either. Her total score Monday along with partner Mark Ballas was 38, compared with Gosselin and Tony Dovolani's 31, which means someone out there was voting for Gosselin. Who? Who knows.

Gosselin's non-dancing performance on Monday was vintage Kate Gosselin. She pestered and annoyed her partner until he could take no more, and in truth he was kind of annoying, too. Maybe she couldn't take anymore either.

They were the Bickersons - just like Jon and Kate - and during the taped rehearsal scene that aired prior to the live performance, he even quit.

Then he returned.

It was all very theatrical and utterly ridiculous, but also familiar. (What was that show? Oh, yes, "Jon & Kate Plus 8.")

She's back next week. Kate vs. Pamela Anderson vs. Buzz Aldrin.

What a long, strange trip this has already become.