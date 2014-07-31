'Sharknado 2' ratings were fine, just not spectacular

"Sharknado 2: The Second One" was seen by ... drum roll ... another drum roll ... oh, why not? Let's go and roll the drums one more time, shall we?

.... 3.9 million viewers.

Perspective: Good, very good, and in fact easily double the number of last summer's fluke hit, "Sharknado." And while not spectacular, almost certainly good enough for SyFy -- for which this set a record -- to order another "Sharknado." (Possible title: "The Third One," but maybe something genuinely imaginative will prevail next time ... same with the movie.)

Now, onto the other metric: social. SyFy called Wednesday night's nonsense -- and, really, what else was it exactly, although, for the record, Syfy did not call it nonsense -- "the most social movie on TV ever" that was "more social than any episode of 'Game of Thrones,' 'The Bachelorette' or 'Survivor.' "

Noted.

And this: "Sharknado 2 held all top 10 trending topics in the United States. There were more mentions of Sharknado on Twitter than #MileyCyrus on the day of MTV’s 2013 VMAs, #kimye on Kim and Kanye’s wedding day and #transformers4, #thelegomovie, #godzillamovie and #22jumpstreet on each movie’s worldwide premiere day ."

Also noted.

Per Nielsen, which now tracks "Twitter ratings,"

"Yesterday’s Sharknado 2: The Second One topped the Nielsen Twitter TV Ratings (NTTR) Daily Top Five list with 581,000 tweets written by 188,000 unique authors which were seen by a unique audience of 5.5 million people, generating 67.2 million Twitter TV impressions."

That's an interesting perspective and somewhat less hyperbolic because all it says is that relatively very few people went to the trouble of tweeting that touching moment when Fin reached in the shark's mouth to grab April's arm -- which the shark had chewed off in the opening scene -- to get the ring off the finger. (I mean, what could anyone say -- or tweet -- at that point?)

Still, this was a success for Syfy, and you can bet a third, even more ridiculous "'Nado," is on the way.