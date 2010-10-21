'Sherlock' puts modern spin on Doyle classic

In the annals of TV programming, the notion of taking Sir Arthur Conan Doyle's iconic Victorian sleuth Sherlock Holmes and plopping him down into modern-day London may sound like a train wreck waiting to happen. That's the very concept, however, at the heart of "Sherlock," a new "Masterpiece Mystery!" series that begins a three-week run Sunday at 9 p.m. on WNET/13 and Tuesday at 8:50 p.m. on WLIW/21.

Series co-creators Steven Moffat ("Doctor Who") and Mark Gatiss ("The League of Gentlemen"), both self-professed "Holmes" geeks since childhood, have adapted Conan Doyle's original stories with great affection, imagination and flair, incorporating today's cutting-edge technology into the mysteries. And they've found two extraordinary actors, Benedict Cumberbatch and Martin Freeman, to be their Holmes and Watson for the new millennium.

The latest baffling case

The series opener, "A Study in Pink" (fans will recognize it as a riff on "A Study in Scarlet"), wastes no time in chronicling how eccentric, socially inept genius Sherlock Holmes and doctor and Afghanistan war hero John Watson meet and become roommates in Holmes' cluttered flat at 221B Baker St. They're still getting to know each other when they are swept up into Holmes' latest baffling case, in which a series of suicides sweeps London. The police are puzzled because the diverse victims seem to have swallowed poison capsules voluntarily, but Holmes gleefully seizes on the truth of the matter: "We've got ourselves a serial killer. I love those!"

By the time the 90-minute mystery has reached its climax, Holmes has solved the case, found and confronted the killer and made a revelatory discovery about Watson that seals their friendship forever.

Sign up for Newsday's Entertainment newsletter Get the latest on celebs, TV and more. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

"That's an incredibly moving moment, isn't it, because you realize that these are two men who are now bonded for life," Cumberbatch says of his and Freeman's characters. "Sherlock is the drug that Watson has been missing, because he provides that action edge that Watson craves now that he is back from the war. It's very touching, although both men handle it in a very 'English' manner."

While the cases are clever and satisfying in their own right, make no mistake, the relationship between this Holmes, a borderline sociopath with clear symptoms of Asperger's syndrome, and Watson, with his down-to-earth humor and innate sense of duty and loyalty, is what gives "Sherlock" its heart and soul.

For Freeman, a masterfully deadpan comedy actor, this new incarnation of Dr. Watson was close to irresistible, since the character is multilayered and far more than a mere foil to Holmes.

"I don't think I would be interested in just playing a 'sidekick,' but this version opens through the eyes of John Watson, who has just returned from Afghanistan, and we meet Sherlock via Watson."

Freeman explains. "I liked that, because while Sherlock is still the main guy, this gives Watson so much more of an equal footing.

"John has been back for a while, and he's completely rudderless, aimless, and all of a sudden he meets this extraordinary person who takes him on dangerous adventures involving guns and murder and stuff, which absolutely appeals to John. He's a career soldier and doctor, so he is very much at home in life-or-death situations. What I found interesting is that in any other situation, John Watson would be the alpha male, the main guy, which just underscores how extraordinary Sherlock is. But John also saves Sherlock in a way. They give each other a sense of purpose.

Quite a couple

As Jerry Maguire might put it, they complete each other, because whereas Holmes gives Watson an adrenaline rush, Watson keeps his cerebral friend grounded.

Perhaps it's not surprising, then, that the writers get some witty mileage out of having people, including their landlady, Mrs. Hudson (Una Stubbs), mistake the pair for a gay couple, especially since Holmes at one point tells Watson that girlfriends are "not really my area."

That line has led some British viewers to leap to the conclusion that this Holmes is gay (Freeman's Watson is clearly established as straight), but Cumberbatch says that's simply not true.

"Holmes is very ambiguous in terms of modern standards of pigeonholing what a person's sexuality is, but I think it's because he really is not interested," the actor explains. "He's utterly asexual at this point in time, and there really is not a sniff of him being attracted to men at all. When he says girlfriends are not his 'area,' he means that he doesn't do relationships. That doesn't mean that he hasn't done them; he just doesn't do them at present."

When "Sherlock" premiered in the United Kingdom, it was a massive success, stunning even the show's creative team.

"The Sherlock Holmes Society of London came to a screening, and you have an impression that they're going to be incredibly fossilized in their opinions, and they absolutely adored it, because we tried to be very, very true to the original characters, and there's so much in there for real die-hard fans to like," says Gatiss, who also plays a key supporting character who is Holmes' frequent adversary and whose name begins with an M. "But for us, it's about getting back to the characters as written, rather than about the trappings of Victoriana."