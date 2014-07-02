'Sherlock' will be back

"Sherlock," one of TV's great series and pleasures, will be back - but when and where and for how many? (Episodes, that is.) The BBC offered some answers a short while ago. There will be, for example, a "special" - unclear what a "special" is but it does sound special. Then, there will be three new episodes. Shooting begins next year, per the BBC. So assume that the series is back much later in 2015.

Co-creator, writer and executive producer Mark Gatiss, said in a statement: “Series Four! At last ! It's always special to return to Sherlock but this time it's even more special as we're doing... a Special! Not only THAT, we'll then be shooting three more episodes which will take Sherlock and John Watson into deeper and darker water than ever before. The whole Sherlock team are terrifically excited to return for four new adventures. The Game is on - again!"