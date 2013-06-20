Simon Cowell hits Nassau Coliseum 'X Factor' auditions with usual snark

Simon Cowell didn't waste any time making his mark on "The X Factor" auditions at Nassau Coliseum Wednesday.

Though the singing competition's lead judge was late for the afternoon taping, he immediately injected a bit of his trademark snarkiness into the proceedings, telling a singer that she was too old-fashioned. He then told someone else that he had one of the worst auditions Cowell had ever seen.

Before that, the other judges -- returning judge and Cowell foil Demi Lovato, along with newcomers Kelly Rowland and Paulina Rubio -- had been only warm and complimentary to those auditioning.

"It's a girls' day for a couple of minutes," Lovato said.

However, after Cowell arrived, he and Lovato quickly resumed the banter they started last season. Cowell jokingly said he arrived when Lovato told him to. "I knew he was going to blame this on me," she said.

Rowland and Rubio didn't hesitate in challenging Cowell, either. When Cowell said something about her outfit, which included a pink fedora, Rubio quickly replied that "it was more fashionable than your white T-shirt."

Auditions for the show will continue at Nassau Coliseum through Friday, with the results airing on the show this fall.

The audience, who was given free tickets and nearly filled half of the Coliseum, was supportive of almost all the acts, especially those from Long Island. When the singers from the area shared their hometowns, they would generally get huge ovations to the point that even the judges noticed.

"I think they're really excited for you," Lovato said after a teen singer told her he was born and raised on Long Island.