'The Simpsons,' 'Family Guy' renewed for two more seasons

Fox Entertainment has given early, two-year renewals to its Sunday-night animation stalwarts "The Simpsons," "Family Guy" and "Bob's Burgers," extending the trio of shows through 2025. This marks the 35th and 36th seasons of "The Simpsons," the 22nd and 23rd for "Family Guy" and the 14th and 15th for "Bob's Burgers."

“Across 750 episodes of 'The Simpsons,' 400 episodes of 'Family Guy,' and 250 episodes of 'Bob’s Burgers,' we couldn’t be more proud to continue delivering these three animated hits with the most brilliant teams in animation," said 20th Television Animation executive vice president Marci Proietto in a statement.

Per IMDb.com, "The Simpsons" has aired 742 episodes to date, with "Family Guy" having hit 403 and "Bob's Burgers" 251. "The Simpsons" and "Bob's Burgers” also have each spawned a feature film, and “Family Guy” the 2009-13 spinoff “The Cleveland Show,” which ran 88 episodes.