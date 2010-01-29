Stephanopoulos learns of genetic link to a Clinton

(AP) — George Stephanopoulos has learned that he may be genetically linked to U.S. Secretary of State Hillary Rodham Clinton.

Stephanopoulos, co-anchor of ABC News' "Good Morning America," underwent DNA testing to promote "Faces of America With Henry Louis Gates Jr.," a four-part series on family histories premiering Feb. 10 on PBS.

Stephanopoulos, 48, learned of his possible link to Clinton during Friday's "GMA" show. "I'm getting a little nervous here," he said before Gates gave him the news.

"You are very likely a maternal cousin with Hillary Clinton," Gates told him.

"You're putting me on," Stephanopoulos said. "Sorry, Secretary Clinton. I did not set this up."

Gates said "as far as we know," Clinton hasn't been tested.

PBS says Gates used the latest tools of genealogy and genetics to explore the family histories of 12 Americans, including Elizabeth Alexander, Stephen Colbert, Yo-Yo Ma, Queen Noor, Meryl Streep and Kristi Yamaguchi.

ABC is owned by The Walt Disney Co.

