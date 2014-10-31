Stephen Colbert to end 'Colbert Report' on...

We have an end date for "The Colbert Report," or rather he has an end date ...

Wait for it ...

Wait for it ...

OK, darn it, enough with the wait-for-its: Dec. 18.

Stephen Colbert announced his official departure date on Thursday's edition while happily flogging sales for his 2012 book, "America Again: Re-becoming the Greatness We Never Weren't," which was just reissued in paperback.

"The guy you've seen here every year for nine years will be gone, and all you'll have left of me will be this book. Pick it up for a loved one or hated one."

Colbert will assume proprietorship of CBS' "Late Show" next year; exact start date TBA.

Meanwhile, that's a big week for late night guys: Colbert leaves Dec. 18, and the next night, Craig Ferguson departs "Late Late Show."