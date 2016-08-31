‘Stranger Things’ gets season 2; science guy Bill Nye lands Netflix show

“Stranger Things,” the Netflix breakout hit, is getting a second season.

In a threadbare announcement early Wednesday — effectively confirming what the Twittersphere has been demanding in recent weeks — the streaming service said the series will indeed return next year. There was no word on casting, but Netflix did assure fans “Things” co-creators Matt and Ross Duffer will be back, while the second season would consist of nine episodes.

“Stranger Things,” is one of those “who knew?” phenoms — a genuine hit, when mere success was expected. But the Duffers assembled a good cast, soaked their tale in ’80s nostalgia, and struck exactly the right tone.

Separately, Netflix also announced the return of Bill Nye who will host a talk series in 2017, titled, “Bill Nye Saves the World.” The prolific Nye, 60, most famously hosted “Bill Nye, the Science Guy” from 1993 to 2011, becoming pop culture’s most renowned proponent of science made easy in the process. (He was also a contestant on the 17th season of “Dancing With the Stars,” an extracurricular venture curtailed by injury.)

Per Nye, in a statement, “Since the start of the ‘Science Guy’ show, I’ve been on a mission to change the world by getting people everywhere excited about the fundamental ideas in science. Today, I’m excited to be working with Netflix on a new show, where we’ll discuss the complex scientific issues facing us today, with episodes on vaccinations, genetically modified foods and climate change. With the right science and good writing, we’ll do our best to enlighten and entertain our audience. And, perhaps we’ll change the world a little.”

Expect a little humor, too: Stand-up and “Tonight Show” writer Mike Drucker will produce.