'Succession' finale name-checks Bridgehampton's Candy Kitchen

The superrich of “Succession” spend much time in the Hamptons, and the HBO series’ finale Sunday did not conclude without one last mention of an iconic Long Island locale: the Bridgehampton Candy Kitchen, on Montauk Highway.

About 41 minutes into the episode “With Open Eyes,” Roy siblings Kendall (Jeremy Strong), Roman (Kieran Culkin) and Shiv (Sarah Snook) are at their mother’s Barbados estate, recalling how their late father had promised each they would head the Waystar Royco media empire. Kendall says, “He … promised it to me. Promised. When I was 7. He sat me down at the Candy Kitchen in Bridgehampton and he … promised it to me. Seven years old. Like, can you imagine?”

“We watch the show so we were, like, ‘Whoa! They just said …? Did I just hear that right…?’” says a delighted Jamie Laggis, 49, a manager of the eatery and a daughter of owner Gus Laggis, who bought it in 1981 from George Stavropoulos, who founded it in 1925. “I rewound it to make sure they did say it. After that, friends and family across the United States who watched the show sent me clips of it and texts and asking, ‘Did you see this?’”

There had been no advance warning or explanation — series creator Jesse Armstrong’s representative did not respond to a Newsday query, and an HBO representative could not reach a knowledgeable production person — but Laggis said the diner was familiar to the New York City-based cast and crew, which has shot on Long Island through the show’s four seasons.

“Several of them” have stopped in, Laggis says, including “the majority of the actors on the show. They’re always very lovely, very polite. When we see celebrities we let them keep to themselves.”

Sign up for Newsday's Entertainment newsletter Get the latest on celebs, TV and more. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

While the Candy Kitchen is only mentioned and not seen, the distinctive exterior has been used for ad campaigns and for film/TV productions, Laggis says.

Long Island is no stranger to the “Succession” creators, with several extraordinary and extravagant properties used for location shooting. The season 2 premiere, “The Summer Palace” (Aug. 11, 2019) filmed at the Southampton estate Jule Pond, which was completed in 1960 and originally owned by Henry Ford II (1917-87), grandson of automotive mogul Henry Ford.

That season’s third episode, “Hunting” (Aug. 25, 2019), took place primarily at a Hungarian hunting-resort castle — in reality, Huntington’s Oheka Castle, the former Otto Kahn mansion and long an event venue. And the fifth, “Tern Haven” (Sept. 8, 2019), shot at Salutations, also known as Salutation House, built in 1919 for Junius Spencer Morgan, grandson of investment-dynasty founder John Pierpont Morgan, Sr., and later expanded. “Sabrina” (1995) and “A Perfect Murder” (1998) also shot there.

And season 3’s “Lion in the Meadow” (Nov. 7, 2021), Kendall and patriarch Logan Roy (Brian Cox) meet with investor Josh Aaronson (Adrien Brody) at a glass-walled beachfront showpiece, completed in 2019, in Wainscott.

It should be noted neither Jamie Laggis nor her sister Maria are in engaged in complex dynamics for their own diner empire. “No,” Jamie says with a laugh, “we really like each other!”