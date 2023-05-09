CBS un-cancels 'S.W.A.T.'; show's stars thank fans for changing network's mind

“S.W.A.T." stars Shemar Moore and David Lim are thanking fans for CBS' decision to reverse its cancellation of the police action-drama. The network has opted instead for a final, 13-episode seventh season.

“Let me tell you something: Thank you. Thank you,” Moore, 54, said in a minutelong video jointly posted to his and Lim’s Instagram accounts on Monday. Saying the cast and crew worked hard “for six years making this show,” he continued, adding, “They canceled us on Friday. They renewed us today, Monday, three days later. You know why? Because of y’all … the fans. Because you showed us love, you made noise. And we so respect it and we so appreciate it.”

He promised, “If we’re gonna go out, we’re gonna go out the right way and we’re gonna go out for you. Because you showed us love — because without you, there’s no us.”

Chimed in Lim, 39, “ ‘S.W.A.T.’ season 7, we were canceled till we weren’t. It ain’t over till it's over. We’re gonna give this show a proper send-off. But season 7, see you this fall.”

“You trust me,” concluded Moore. “We’re going out like ... champs.”

CBS in a statement Friday had announced the cancellation of the police procedural about an LAPD Special Weapons and Tactics team, based on the 1975-76 ABC series that had also inspired a 2003 film. Moore, who plays S.W.A.T. leader Sgt. Daniel "Hondo" Harrelson, criticized the cancellation in a long Instagram video Saturday, asking fans to “make some … noise.”

In a statement Monday, CBS Entertainment president Amy Reisenbach and Katherine Pope, president of the show’s production company, Sony Pictures Television Studios, said jointly, “We have listened to our viewers and their outpouring of passion for ‘S.W.A.T.’ and we have reached an agreement to renew it for a final season of 13 episodes to air during the 2023-2024 broadcast year.”

They went on to say they were “pleased that we found a way to bring it back and give closure to the show’s storylines and characters, which audiences deserve. Once again, we appreciate the talents and efforts of the cast, writers, producers and crew and everyone who has contributed to the success of ‘S.W.A.T.’ We look forward to its return next season.”

Season 6 concludes in two parts, airing May 12 and 19, with the episodes “Forget Shorty” and “Legacy,” guest-starring Timothy Hutton as a Drug Enforcement Administration chief.

Less fortunate were two CBS newcomers, the police procedural “East New York” and the espionage adventure “True Lies,” based on the 1994 James Cameron movie. Both series were not renewed and their finales will run May 14 and May 17, respectively.