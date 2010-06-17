Take 5: 'Blues' in the night
"Rookie Blue," a summer show about an aspiring policewoman ("Reaper's" Missy Peregrym), debuts Thursday at 9 p.m. on ABC. It joins these five shows with "blue" as the second word in their titles.
"Coronet Blue" (CBS, 1967) - The only non-cop "Blue" drama was this summer-replacement mystery. The show's title referred to the only words an amnesiac (Frank Converse) could remember saying when he was rescued by cops after being dumped off a freighter in an obvious murder attempt.
"Lady Blue" (ABC, 1985-86) - Chicago-based drama about a tough detective (Jamie Rose) who packed a .357 Magnum and wasn't afraid to use it.
"True Blue" (NBC, 1989-90) - Short-lived drama about the NYPD's Emergenecy Services Unit, coproduced by "French Connection" cop-turned-TV producer Sonny Grosso.
"NYPD Blue" (ABC, 1993-2005) - Steven Bochco's groundbreaking show centered on the tortured Det. Andy Sipowicz (Dennis Franz). The most successful "Blue" show of them all.
"Dark Blue" (TNT, 2009-) - Dylan McDermott stars in this L.A.-set series as undercover cop Carter Shaw. It returns Aug. 4 with "Battlestar Galactica's" Tricia Helfer joining the cast as an FBI agent.