Take 5: Footballers' touchdowns and fumbles on TV

The Pro Football Hall of Fame inducts its Class of 2010 Saturday, and among them are two greats - Jerry Rice and Emmitt Smith - who parlayed their NFL fame into high-profile appearances on "Dancing With the Stars." Here are five other Hall of Famers who have done TV work beyond the gridiron (and the broadcast booth).



Joe Namath - Broadway Joe starred in "The Waverly Wonders" (1978), a short-lived sitcom in which he played a former pro basketball player (huh?) working as a high-school teacher and coach. (And, of course, he made a cameo appearance as himself on "The Brady Bunch.")



Dick Butkus - The Chicago Bears' tough guy was in several series, including the cop drama "Blue Thunder" (1984) and the sitcoms "Half-Nelson" (1985) and "My Two Dads" (1987).



Merlin Olsen - A member of the L.A. Rams' "Fearsome Foursome" defense, he played a variety of less-than-fearsome characters in "Little House on the Prairie" (1977-81), "Father Murphy" (1981-84) and "Aaron's Way" (1988), in which he was the patriarch of an Amish family!



Fran Tarkenton - The scramblin' Giants and Vikings QB hosted "That's Incredible!" (1980-84), a forerunner of today's reality TV shows.

Lawrence Taylor - The Giants' linebacker was also a "Dancing With the Stars" contestant. (Unlike Smith, who won, or Rice, who placed second, LT was eliminated early in the competition.)