Take 5: Hanukkah lights up the tube

Hanukkah, the Jewish Festival of Lights, starts the night of Dec. 8. To mark this joyous occasion, we offer five TV shows in which a dreidel -- the four-sided top-like toy that's spun at Hanukkah time -- has been featured.

1. The holiday song "Dreidel, Dreidel, Dreidel" was sung by Kyle in "Jesus vs. Santa" (Dec. 1, 1995), an animated short by Trey Parker and Matt Stone that served as a pilot of sorts for "South Park." It also was sung in the "South Park" Christmas special, "Mr. Hankey's Christmas Classics" (Dec. 1, 1999).

2. "Dreidel, Dreidel, Dreidel" was also sung by Ross (David Schwimmer) in the "Friends" episode of Dec. 14, 2000. Ross was trying to teach his son Ben about the meaning of Hanukkah, but the boy could only keep thinking about Santa.

3. Also on "Friends" (Dec. 18, 1997), Phoebe (Lisa Kudrow) used the word "dreidel" to rhyme with Rachel in a song she wrote for the holidays. Rachel (Jennifer Aniston) didn't like it.

4. In "The Simpsons" episode "Homer's Triple Bypass" (Dec. 17, 1992), Homer asks Krusty's father, Rabbi Krustofski, for the money he needs for his operation. But instead of the money, he only gets a dreidel.

5. And in "The Simpsons" episode "I Don't Wanna Know Why the Caged Bird Sings" (Oct. 14, 2007), Marge stops at Shlomo's Judaica Dreidel Blowout Sale on her way to visit a prisoner.