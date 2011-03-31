Take 5: Happy birthday, James Garner

Let's raise a glass to James Garner, who turns 83 Thursday. The laid-back actor is, of course, best known for playing two of TV's most indelible characters, Bret Maverick ("Maverick," 1957-62) and Jim Rockford ("The Rockford Files," 1974-80). But we shouldn't forget these five series:



1. NICHOLS (1971-72) -- Garner played a drifter who returns to his Arizona hometown in 1914 to reluctantly become its sheriff. He was killed in the final episode and replaced by his twin brother (also played by Garner).



2. MAN OF THE PEOPLE (1991) -- Short-lived sitcom in which Garner played a scam artist appointed to his late wife's city council seat.



3. GOD, THE DEVIL AND BOB (2000-01) -- Controversial (and also short-lived) animated show in which Garner provided the voice of God.



4. FIRST MONDAY (2002) -- Legal drama set at the U.S. Supreme Court; Garner played the crafty conservative chief justice.

Sign up for Newsday's Entertainment newsletter Get the latest on celebs, TV and more. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.



5. 8 SIMPLE RULES (2003-05) -- After series star John Ritter died, Garner joined the cast as Grandpa Jim Egan (father of Katey Sagal's character). It was originally intended to be a one-shot guest role, but Garner stayed until the series' end.