'Teen Mom 2' star Kailyn Lowry expecting second child

Kailyn Lowry, 21, of MTV's "16 & Pregnant" and "Teen Mom 2," is expecting her second child, her first with husband Javi Marroquin, E! News said Tuesday.

The couple married in September, before he left for Air Force basic training in Texas. She has a son, Isaac, 3, with ex-boyfriend Joe Rivera. Lowry, who recently disclosed she has bipolar disorder, plans a more formal wedding in the future, feeling the need to tweet: "Can I just clarify ONE thing? The wedding is pushed back due to taxes. No other reason. That's it."