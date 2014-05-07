Terry Crews is new host of 'Who Wants to be a Millionaire'

Didn't see this coming but... Terry Crews has been named host of "Who Wants to be a Millionaire."

Crews -- a man with more careers than cats have lives -- as host? of "Millionaire"? (He replaces Cedric the Entertainer, who replaced Meredith Vieira, who is launching her own talk show in September...)

Why not! He was a gifted defensive end in the NFL (the Eagles, Rams and a couple of other teams -- which will not come in handy here), and turned out to be even better as a comic actor. There have been commercials -- where he has appeared without shirts, if memory serves, a reality show or two...

Of course he's a star on "Brooklyn Nine-Nine," and "Arrested Development" fans know him as Herbert Love from the Netflix incarnation.

This seems like an inspired hire...

From the ABC release:

The multi-talented Crews will join the show beginning with its 13th season in national syndication in fall of 2014, it was announced today. In addition, seasoned game show and television producer James Rowley has joined the show as executive producer. Crews will host the long-running franchise from Stamford, Connecticut as production is moving to a new studio prior to the start of the 2014-2015 season. “We are excited to announce that Terry Crews will be taking the reigns as our new host of ‘Who Wants To Be A Millionaire’ next season,” said Janice Marinelli, president, Disney-ABC Domestic Television. “Terry is engaging, endearing, smart, and quick on his feet -- the perfect combination to lead one of the longest-running franchises in game show history.”

He's also funny...Let's go to the clips. A scene from "Bridesmaids"...