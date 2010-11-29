CBS allows Y&R to get a little older

CBS says it's renewing "The Young and the Restless" for three more years, The Associated Press reports. TV's top-rated daytime drama has now been picked up through the 2013-14 season. It premiered in 1973. CBS' announcement Monday comes on the heels of NBC's recent renewal of its long-running soap, "Days of Our Lives," for two more years. Both shows are produced by Sony Pictures Television.

HLN gives Dr. Drew a slot in prime time

Addiction specialist Dr. Drew Pinsky will have a new prime-time show weeknights on HLN starting next spring, talking about issues from Charlie Sheen to airport pat-downs, AP reports. The network, formerly CNN Headline News, made the announcement Monday. Pinsky already hosts "Celebrity Rehab With Dr. Drew," in its fourth season on VH1, and separate shows about sober living and on rehabilitation for sex addiction. HLN didn't say where Pinsky will fit into an evening lineup that already includes shows with Nancy Grace, Joy Behar and Jane Velez-Mitchell.

Discovery plans shark comic book

After chewing up television with its wildly popular Shark Week, Discovery Communications aims to snatch an even bigger bite for its popular franchise: comic books, AP reports. The parent company of Discovery Channel and Animal Planet hopes to make a big splash when it releases its first comic book, "Top 10 Deadliest Sharks." The book - dubbed a nonfiction graphic novel - comes out Wednesday and is being published by Philadelphia's Zenescope Entertainment under the Silver Dragon Books imprint.