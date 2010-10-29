EntertainmentTV

The Dancing Fool: Warner won't waltz into end zone

Kurt Warner, right, and his partner Anna Trebunskaya perform during...

Kurt Warner, right, and his partner Anna Trebunskaya perform during the celebrity dance competition series "Dancing with the Stars" in Los Angeles. (Oct. 18, 2010) Credit: ABC

By VERNE GAYverne.gay@newsday.com

With six dancers left, we move into the part of the competition where voters can make nearly - nearly - as much of a difference as the judges. On "Dancing With the Stars," advantage will always go to the judges, but a big voter turnout can keep a (relatively) weaker dancer such as Bristol Palin in the hunt, while a (relatively) stronger one gets the eject button. That's apparently what happened to Audrina Patridge last week. Without a voter base, the only way she could have stayed was to score perfect 10s; she got a trio of 8s, instead, and even that wasn't enough.

Obvious arithmetic aside, that certainly fooled me - but enough fooling around. Someone has to go tomorrow, and that someone is . . . Kurt Warner and Anna Trebunskaya. He scored poorly last week, and unless Monday night (tango and cha-cha) is a huge winner, I doubt he has the viewer votes to compensate for the judge demerits.

The remaining field is strong, and - all things being equal - if Palin gets exactly the same judge scores as Warner, she stays. So that's where it stands. Ex-quarterback Warner needs a very good night, or tomorrow will be a very not-good night.

More on this topic

Top Stories

Didn't find what you were looking for?