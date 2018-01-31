NBC orders ‘The Gilded Age’ by ‘Downton Abbey’ creator Julian Fellowes

Julian Fellowes, the creator of the Emmy-winning-series “Downton Abbey,” is coming back to television with another show about the rich and powerful, this time set in 1880s New York City.

NBC has picked up “The Gilded Age,” Fellowes’ new series dealing with romance and society among two wealthy families, which will run 10 episodes and premiere in 2019 according to The Hollywood Reporter. The project reteams Fellowes with “Downton Abbey” executive producer Gareth Neame for the series, which takes place in the glittering world of the wealthiest families in 19th-century New York.

Fellowes reportedly began developing the project in 2012.