"The Good Wife" films in Mineola

Parts of Nassau's Executive and Legislative Building were transformed into a courtroom Thursday as crews filmed scenes for an upcoming episode of the popular CBS drama "The Good Wife."

The Mineola building, home to the county's only courthouse in the early 20th century, reprised that role as the 2nd floor ceremonial chambers were converted into a courtroom. Presiding Officer Peter Schmitt's first-floor conference room was made into a judge's chambers.

Production crews arrived Monday to build the set while filming took place Thursday.

While the plot of the episode wasn't disclosed, a Department of the Army sign appeared prominently on a downstairs wall.

Nassau will receive $16,000 for use of its building, plus $4,000 in reimbursement for security, custodial services and an engineer on site, said county spokesman Brian Nevin.

Nassau, which has boosted its film and TV business in recent years, landed "The Good Wife" during a tour in December of county film spots by 15 industry officials. The show previously has filmed at the county Correctional Center.