The Nielsens: 'America's Got Talent' gets viewers

Apparently, much of America was tuning into last week's "America's Got Talent" shows. Here are the top 10 prime-time network programs for the week ending Sunday, according to Nielsen Media Research. Programs are ranked by millions of viewers.

1. AMERICA'S GOT TALENT (WEDNESDAY), NBC, 12.37 million

2. AMERICA'S GOT TALENT (TUESDAY), NBC, 11.65

3. NCIS, CBS, 9.72

4. WIPEOUT (TUESDAY), ABC, 9.51

5. THE MENTALIST, CBS, 8.87

6. TWO AND A HALF MEN, CBS. 8.54

7. THE BIG BANG THEORY, CBS, 8.32

8. THE BACHELORETTE, ABC, 8.26

9. NCIS: LOS ANGELES, CBS, 8.18

10. WIPEOUT (THURSDAY), ABC, 7.88