The Nielsens: 'Dancing' takes the lead

The season premiere of "Dancing With the Stars" attracted the most viewers for the week ending Sunday, the first official week of the new TV season, according to Nielsen Media Research. Here are the top 10 programs, ranked by millions of viewers:

1. DANCING WITH THE STARS, ABC, 21.2 million

2. NCIS, CBS, 19.4

3. DANCING WITH THE STARS RESULTS, ABC, 18.5

4. NBC SUNDAY NIGHT FOOTBALL, NBC, 18.1

5. NCIS: LOS ANGELES, CBS, 15.7

6. THE MENTALIST, CBS, 15.5

7. CSI, CBS, 14.7

8. TWO AND A HALF MEN, CBS, 14.6

9. 60 MINUTES, CBS, 14.4

10. GREY'S ANATOMY, ABC, 14.3