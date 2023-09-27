'LI Medium' Theresa Caputo returning to TV with new Lifetime series, 'Raising Spirits'

"Long Island Medium" star Theresa Caputowill return to television next year with a Lifetime series, “Theresa Caputo: Raising Spirits.”

The new show follows Caputo, 56, on the tenth year of her “Theresa Caputo Live! The Experience” tour, in which she conducts “readings” and “sessions,” as Lifetime puts it in a news release. Caputo has stated often that she is a medium who communicates with the deceased.

The new series also shows Hicksville resident Caputo “balancing new family dynamics like divorce and becoming a grandmother,” the basic-cable network said. It will also touch on her son Larry’s wedding, her daughter Victoria’s adjustment to motherhood, and the lives of Caputo’s parents, who live next door to her. “Throughout the series, cameras will be there to capture these impromptu moments no matter if she’s running an errand or at a drive-thru, and viewers will see as she often makes big impressions on skeptics time and again, leaving them stunned.”

'We’ve all lost something over the past several years, maybe it wasn’t someone physically through death but we’ve all lost something and the thing that I love about having this opportunity with Lifetime and 'Raising Spirits' is that that is exactly the work that I do is what it does — it restores our faith and gives us courage to continue life in a positive way.," Caputo told Newsday TV's Elisa DiStefano.

She added that she won't be fazed by having cameras filming in her home again. "It’s so natural for me," she told DiStefano. "It’s the weirdest thing, but having a camera here is just another day at the Caputo house! It’s like they never left!"

Sign up for Newsday's Entertainment newsletter Get the latest on celebs, TV and more. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

To promote the series’ debut, Lifetime will launch a national sweepstakes to win a “Reading of a Lifetime” with Caputo. Sweepstakes rules and entry information are available on Lifetime's social-media platforms.

Caputo starred in the 2011-19 TLC reality-TV series "Long Island Medium” and currently hosts the podcast “Hey Spirit!."

In addition to her tour and her podcast, Caputo starred in a 2021 TLC special on the 20th anniversary to the 9/11 terror attacks, "Long Island Medium: In Memory of 9/11,” in which she visited the attacks sites in New York, Washington, D.C., and Shanksville, Pennsylvania, and met with victims' loved ones “to deliver messages of healing and heroism from the spirits of their loved ones," according to a TLC news release.