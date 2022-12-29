T.J. Holmes, Marilee Fiebig file for divorce amid 'GMA' scandal

T.J. Holmes, an anchor of the afternoon edition of "Good Morning America," and his wife, immigration attorney Marilee Fiebig, have filed for divorce following revelations a month ago of his romance with fellow "GMA3: What You Need to Know" anchor Amy Robach.

People magazine and USA Today, among other outlets, said Thursday they had confirmed through court records a TMZ.com report a day earlier that Holmes, 45, had filed a divorce petition in New York City on Wednesday.

He has been married since March 2010 to Fiebig, 45, with whom he has a daughter Sabine, who turns 10 next month. Holmes, born Loutelious Holmes, Jr., also has two children with ex-wife Amy Ferson, 48: daughter Brianna and son Jaiden. Robach, 49, married actor Andrew Shue ("Melrose Place"), 55, in February 2010. She has two daughters, Ava and Annie, with first husband Thomas McIntosh.

Neither ABC News nor a joint representative for Holmes and Robach responded to Newsday requests for comment.

The two anchors were put on indefinite leave from their show days after a British tabloid published photos indicating they had been having an affair. The tabloid also asserted each were "said to have split up" with their respective spouse "in August this year."

In announcing the suspension in a phone call to editorial staff early this month, ABC News President Kim Godwin said, "It's become an internal and an external distraction, the relationship between two of our colleagues," according to an employee on the call who spoke anonymously to USA Today. "While the relationship is not a violation of company policies, I have taken the last few days to think through what I think is best for our organization. For now, I'm going to take Amy and T.J. off the air while we figure this out."

TMZ, similarly citing an anonymous source, had quoted the statement as: "And so, I want to say that while that relationship is not a violation of company policy, I have really taken the last few days to think about and work through what I think is best for the ABC News organization."