Tony Soprano is neither alive nor dead — so stop asking

Reports of Tony Soprano's non-death are apparently premature: David Chase, creator of "The Sopranos," has released a statement debunking a very long and very difficult-to-decipher piece that appeared Wednesday on Vox.com, which reported that Chase had finally confirmed that Tony — in fact — did live after the screen went blank on June 10, 2007, when 13 million (or so) viewers kicked their sets or called up their cable service to complain.

No need to go into details here — they are not interesting, trust me — but the Vox story got a blast of Internet love Wednesday because Chase had apparently sort of said that Tony did live, and not die.

While the relevance of an answer to this question has long escaped me, it still, so to speak, lives in the minds of many who for some reason just want to know.

But like the "Friends" reunion, the answer is never gonna happen. And never should.

Here's Chase's statement:

A journalist for Vox misconstrued what David Chase said in their interview. To simply quote David as saying, “Tony Soprano is not dead,” is inaccurate. There is a much larger context for that statement and as such, it is not true. As David Chase has said numerous times on the record, “Whether Tony Soprano is alive or dead is not the point.” To continue to search for this answer is fruitless. The final scene of THE SOPRANOS raises a spiritual question that has no right or wrong answer.