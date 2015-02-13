Transgender actress Laverne Cox cast in CBS drama pilot
"Orange Is the New Black" cast member Laverne Cox, the first openly transgender performer to be nominated for an acting Emmy, will co-star in "Doubt," a pilot for a CBS legal drama.
Variety and other trade publications reported on Wednesday that Cox will play Cameron Wirth, a transgender, Ivy League-educated attorney described in casting notices as "fierce, funny" and as "competitive as she is compassionate," who has "experienced injustice firsthand." Still to be cast is the starring role of a successful defense attorney at a boutique firm who becomes romantically involved with one of her clients, who is on trial for a brutal crime.
The pilot was created by husband-and-wife writer-producers Tony Phelan and Joan Rater, who have served as executive producers on "Grey's Anatomy" and "Madam Secretary."
Cox, who plays transgender prison inmate Sophia Burset in the Netflix comedy-drama "Orange Is the New Black," last year became the first openly trans person to be nominated for a Primetime Emmy Award for acting.