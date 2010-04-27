TV Buzz: 'Southland' rises on TNT; 'Talent' auditions

THE SHOW "Southland"

THE NEWS TNT will offer another season of the Los Angeles-based police drama that the cable network picked up after it was dumped by NBC. TNT said Monday it has ordered 10 new episodes of the series, to be on starting in January. It's produced by John Wells, who has "ER" and "The West Wing" on his resumé.

THE BACK STORY NBC dropped the series just before it was to begin a second season in what appeared to be a cost-cutting move. But TNT resurrected it, making six new episodes that have been on this spring.

"Southland" is working on a model common to cable television, where a "season" of new episodes is shorter than that made by broadcast networks. It focuses on the life of police officers and gang members, often filmed on location in Los Angeles. - AP

THE SHOW "America's Got Talent"

THE NEWS The NBC show is holding auditions online. Performers can upload their audition videos through June 18 to the "America's Got Talent" site on YouTube, NBC and producer FremantleMedia North America announced this week.

Producers will select 40 acts to be posted on the site. Then the YouTube community will vote for their favorites. The top vote-getter will perform on "America's Got Talent" alongside 11 other YouTube acts chosen by producers.

The online auditions will supplement in-person tryouts staged across the United States in a half-dozen cities. The new season of "America's Got Talent" premieres June 1. - AP