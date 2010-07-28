TV critics' press tour reveals fall lineup

BEVERLY HILLS, Calif. - CBS offered a look at its new daytime talk show Wednesday at the TV critics' press tour, but the show, now titled "The Talk," should not be confused with ABC's "The View" despite its all-female lineup.

"In the same way that David Letterman or Jay Leno sit at a desk, there are formats people use in talk shows, too," said executive producer Sara Gilbert ("Roseanne"). She said the idea came to her after she became a mother, and "was overwhelmed. I went to a mom group and thought, 'Wow, moms really need this kind of support." Gilbert has had two children with her partner, Allison Adler.

"The Talk" - airdate TBA - will be hosted by Gilbert, Holly Robinson Peete, Sharon Osbourne, Leah Remini, Marissa Jaret Winokur and "Early Show" / "Big Brother" host Julie Chen, who's also married to CBS chief executive Leslie Moonves. Chen said the show "should feel like six women are talking about something that everyone else is talking about."

BOOK 'EM DANO 2.0. "Hawaii Five-O" returns - or rather "reboots" - Sept. 20 at 10 p.m., with a new cast and an old theme song. CBS and the show-runners wanted to honor the original so much that the musicians who put the classic score to tape for the 1968-80 series were reassembled to retape it for the new version.

BLEEPIN' SHATNER. William Shatner turned up here Wednesday to explain his curmudgeonly dad character on the new sitcom "$#*! My Father Says," which is based on a Twitter feed by Justin Halpern. "This guy is very much with it - there's a snap to the way he speaks and there's an anger and passion," but "we're all fumbling for what the character is, and exactly what his facets are. [Those] won't be known until several episodes have gone by."

SELLECK'S 'BLUE BLOODS.' In his first series since "Las Vegas," Tom Selleck - who plays the chief of police in the new Friday series, "Blue Bloods" - said he joined the show because it was "an ensemble that would require other talented actors." He was on set, he recalled, every day for "Magnum, P.I.," which, he said, "was never canceled; I left after eight years because I was tired from it, not tired of it."