TV on DVD: BBC America's 'Copper'

COPPER

Series BBC America's brawny original drama is set not in the old west but the old east: 1860s New York City. Creators Barry Levinson and Tom Fontana cast Tom Weston-Jones as a tough/ tragic young Five Points cop. He rides herd on exploding immigration, explosive politics, evolving business/wealth and emerging race/gender conflicts. Gritty crime drama meets period character study in a vivid, adult experience.

Extras Great "making of" hour, or click straight to brief takes: creators discussing their goals, actors introducing their characters, history background aspects, Fontana on Five Points then and now. Plus Ultraviolet episode streaming/downloads.

List price $50 DVD/$60 Blu-ray for 10 episodes, out today from BBC.

Also out:

Sign up for Newsday's Entertainment newsletter Get the latest on celebs, TV and more. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

TOUCH First season of Kiefer Sutherland's dad with a prescient numbers-savant son, with brief extras; $50 for 12 episodes, Fox.

DOWNTON ABBEY: SEASONS 1-2 LIMITED EDITION SET Hard-box sleeve encloses a single case holding both "Masterpiece" seasons of the landed British family saga, retaining previous season-set extras; $60 DVD/$65 Blu-ray, PBS.