TV on DVD: BBC America's 'Copper'
COPPER
Series BBC America's brawny original drama is set not in the old west but the old east: 1860s New York City. Creators Barry Levinson and Tom Fontana cast Tom Weston-Jones as a tough/ tragic young Five Points cop. He rides herd on exploding immigration, explosive politics, evolving business/wealth and emerging race/gender conflicts. Gritty crime drama meets period character study in a vivid, adult experience.
Extras Great "making of" hour, or click straight to brief takes: creators discussing their goals, actors introducing their characters, history background aspects, Fontana on Five Points then and now. Plus Ultraviolet episode streaming/downloads.
List price $50 DVD/$60 Blu-ray for 10 episodes, out today from BBC.
Also out:
TOUCH First season of Kiefer Sutherland's dad with a prescient numbers-savant son, with brief extras; $50 for 12 episodes, Fox.
DOWNTON ABBEY: SEASONS 1-2 LIMITED EDITION SET Hard-box sleeve encloses a single case holding both "Masterpiece" seasons of the landed British family saga, retaining previous season-set extras; $60 DVD/$65 Blu-ray, PBS.