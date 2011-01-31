TV on DVD: Buy first half of 'Glee' Season 2

GLEE: SEASON 2, VOL. 1Series Oops, they did it again, for all you Gleeks not into delayed gratification. The first half of this current Fox season includes the Britney Spears, "Rocky Horror" and Christmas episodes. (The second half begins with Sunday's post-Super Bowl special.)

Extras Brief backstage "Rocky Horror" featurette, plus "world premiere song" that turns out to be an unstaged minute-long vocal. Also, "Glee" panel at 2010 Comic-Con, plus Jane Lynch getting measured for wax museum figure.

List price $40 for 10 episodes, Fox.

Also outZORRO: COMPLETE SERIES Duncan Regehr's '90s Family Channel half-hour provides zesty adventure shot in Spain, plus bonus Zorros: '20s Douglas Fairbanks silent feature, '30s serial, more; $100 for 15 discs, A&E.

BUFFY THE VAMPIRE SLAYER: SEASON 8 The TV fave has morphed into a "motion comic," using new voice actors (with scripts by Joss Whedon); extras include test pilot, 2010 Comic-Con footage, BD Live visit with cover artist Jo Chen, plus 32-page mini comic book; $35 for 19-issue DVD/Blu-ray combo, Fox.