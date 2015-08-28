TV on DVD: 'Madam Secretary,' 'Scorpion'
MADAM SECRETARY Catch up on Téa Leoni's government intrigue before Oct. 4's Season 2 start, with bonus production peek, Politico luncheon panel, commentary, more; list price $65 DVD+digital, out Tuesday from CBS.
SCORPION Asocial brainiacs help Homeland Security (and Katharine McPhee helps them) in this actioner returning Sept. 21, with creation featurette, making-of, stunts secrets, commentary, more; $65 DVD+/$77 Blu-ray+, CBS.
DETECTORISTS Series writer Mackenzie Crook (Gareth in Brit version "The Office") joins Toby Jones (Truman Capote in "Infamous") in metal-search madness, with bonus making-of; $40 DVD, Acorn.
TEXAS RISING History's old West miniseries with Bill Paxton, Olivier Martinez, plus featurettes on filming, characters; $27 DVD/$30 Blu-ray, A&E.
DIG Jason Isaacs in USA's holy-land conspiracy thriller, plus alternate pilot, backgrounder; $40 DVD/$45 Blu-ray, Universal.
BESSIE Queen Latifah biopic of 1920s blues mama Bessie Smith, with making-of; $20 DVD/$25 Blu-ray, HBO.
TV DVD calendar:SEPT. 18 (from Amazon) "blackish," "Agent Carter"
SEPT. 22 "Last Man on Earth"
SEPT. 29 "Fresh Off the Boat"
OCT. 13 "The Good Witch"