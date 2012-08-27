TV on DVD: new releases include 'Once Upon a Time'

"Once Upon a Time"

Series ABC's modern fairy-tale mashup brings iconic characters' back stories into the real world, creating a fresh Sunday fave for all ages. (Catch-up episodes 7-11 p.m. Sept. 9 on ABC; Season 2 starts Sept. 30.)

Extras Great featurettes explore making traditional tales modern and creating seaside Maine in west coast Canada; plus episode commentaries, bloopers, more. Blu-ray adds look at characters' origins in ancient times.

List price $46 DVD/$80 Blu-ray, out today from ABC Studios.



Also out Tuesday:

THE WALKING DEAD: SEASON 2 Extras cover zombie effects, music, sound (Blu-ray has TrueHD 7.1), comic book/TV differences, lots more; plus webisodes, commentaries, deleted scenes; $60 DVD/$70 Blu-ray, Anchor Bay.

BOARDWALK EMPIRE: SEASON 2 Extras include Season 1 recap, 1920s portrait, commentaries; Blu-ray adds interactive character track, history trends; $60 DVD only/$80 Blu-ray plus DVD discs and digital copy, HBO.

TWO AND A HALF MEN: SEASON 9 Ashton Kutcher replaces Charlie Sheen, with bonus backstage look at the show's changes; $45, Warner.