TV on DVD: 'Robot Chicken,' 'Brideshead'

ROBOT CHICKEN: SEASON 5Series First on disc, later on TV -- "America's favorite stop-motion toy show" hits shelves halfway through this season's Adult Swim run. Release includes eight episodes yet to debut on the tube, including "Some Like It Hitman" and the show's 100th episode, "Fight Club Paradise."

Extras Big fun! Behind-the-scenes featurettes take us inside writers' meetings, stop-motion character fabrication, voice acting and more, with bleep-worthy comments from guest stars Nathan Fillion, Jon Hamm, Katee Sackhoff, Elijah Wood, Mila Kunis, Diablo Cody, more. Plus: crazy deleted parodies, gonzo promos, animatics, commentaries, even a taco-eating contest!

List price $30 DVD/$40 Blu-ray Disc, released by Warner.

Also out

Sign up for Newsday's Entertainment newsletter Get the latest on celebs, TV and more. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

MOBY DICK Miniseries seen on Encore stars William Hurt, Ethan Hawke, Donald Sutherland, Gillian Anderson; $20 DVD/$30 BD, Vivendi.

TINKER TAILOR SOLDIER SPY Alec Guinness comes in from the cold to catch a Cold War mole in 1979 miniseries from John le Carré novel (sequel to "Smiley's People" with Guinness also re-released); $50, Acorn.

BRIDESHEAD REVISITED: 30th ANNIVERSARY EDITION Jeremy Irons and Anthony Andrews in the beloved Evelyn Waugh miniseries with documentary retrospective, commentaries, more; $60 DVD/$70 BD, Acorn.