TV on DVD: Third season of 'True Blood'
TRUE BLOOD: SEASON 3
Series HBO's hot-selling vampire hit gets more monstrous, with werewolves and "supernaturals" proliferating around Sookie, Bill and other Bon Temps bohemians. More sex, more blood, more kinks, more camp. (Season 4 starts June 26.)
Extras Interactive on-screen guide, dissection of werewolf stunts/effects, commentaries. Blu-ray Disc adds "enhanced viewing" mode that rewards "Blood" obsessives with optional character asides, scene flashback/forward including minisodes, on-screen facts/clues.
List price $60 DVD/$80 BD, out today from HBO.
Also out
KIDS IN THE HALL: DEATH COMES TO TOWN Late night's sketchfest quintet surprises with IFC small-town murder mystery miniseries, with commentary, bloopers; $25, A&E.
CHILDRENS HOSPITAL Rob Corddry's Adult Swim send-up of medical dramas, plus extras; $30, Warner.
THE PJs Eddie Murphy co-created Fox's 1999 stop-motion series; $20, Lionsgate.
MELISSA & JOEY: SEASON 1, PART 1 Melissa Joan Hart and Joey Lawrence in ABC Family sitcom fave (first season resumes on TV June 29); $30, Shout.
CAPADOCIA and HIJOS DEL CARNAVAL Two HBO Latino faves (with English subtitles): "Hijos del Carnaval" follows a Rio crime family riven by race and ambition; "Capadocia" gets gritty in an experimental Mexican women's prison; $20/$30; HBO.