Tyra Banks and Lindsay Lohan in talks for ‘Life-Size 2’

Model-turned-producer Tyra Banks, who announced in 2014 that she was developing a sequel to her and Lindsay Lohan’s 2000 TV movie, “Life-Size,” said Tuesday that she and Lohan are in talks for “Life-Size 2.”

“I am having conversations with Miss Lohan,” Banks, 43, said on the daytime panel-discussion show “The Talk.” “And I want her to come back and I think that she does too. . . . I know she does. So I really hope that she can be in it.”

Lohan, 30, and Banks starred in the Disney-produced ABC telefilm about a girl whose Barbie-like Eve doll comes to life as a full-sized person.

Lohan, originally of Cold Spring Harbor and Merrick, has not commented on social media.