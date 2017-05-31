EntertainmentTV

Tyra Banks and Lindsay Lohan in talks for ‘Life-Size 2’

Tyra Banks, right, said Tuesday, May 30, 2017, on "The...

Tyra Banks, right, said Tuesday, May 30, 2017, on "The Talk" that she and Lindsay Lohan, left, are "having conversations" about Lohan returning to star in "Life-Size 2," a sequel to their 2000 TV movie about a tomboy (Lohan) who accidentally brings her doll (Banks) to life. Banks announced in 2014 that she was developing the sequel. Credit: ABC / George Lange

By Frank LoveceSpecial to Newsday

Model-turned-producer Tyra Banks, who announced in 2014 that she was developing a sequel to her and Lindsay Lohan’s 2000 TV movie, “Life-Size,” said Tuesday that she and Lohan are in talks for “Life-Size 2.”

“I am having conversations with Miss Lohan,” Banks, 43, said on the daytime panel-discussion show “The Talk.” “And I want her to come back and I think that she does too. . . . I know she does. So I really hope that she can be in it.”

Lohan, 30, and Banks starred in the Disney-produced ABC telefilm about a girl whose Barbie-like Eve doll comes to life as a full-sized person.

Lohan, originally of Cold Spring Harbor and Merrick, has not commented on social media.

