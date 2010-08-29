Vignettes from the Emmy Awards

Where did real life and Hollywood truly intersect? In the Emmy Awards audience.

Assisted suicide champion Jack Kevorkian and animal sciences expert Temple Grandin, both the subject of HBO movies that earned honors at Sunday night’s Emmy telecast, sat in the audience with the creators of their shows. They got to applaud as the actors who portrayed them, Al Pacino and Claire Danes, won Emmys for their work.

And each got to hear effusive praise from the people who brought their stories to life — along with one of the funniest lines of the night.

“I’m grateful you’re my friend,” said Adam Mazer, who won an Emmy for writing “You Don’t Know Jack,” about the right-to-die activist and his fight for assisted suicide. “I’m even more grateful you’re not my physician.”

———

“Bones” star Emily Deschanel was one of many actress who wore purple on the red carpet at the Emmys, but her choice was especially striking: a floor-length, one-shouldered gown in a bold, deep purple with tiered ruffles from Max Azria Atelier.

“I just put it on and loved it. I love this color, this particular shade of purple,” Deschanel said. “It was just one of those things where you try on a couple dresses, and they’re nice, but then you try this on and it’s, ’This is the one.’ ... And then, of course, you have to try on about 20 other ones just to make sure this is the one. And then ... you go with this one!”

Jane Lynch didn’t spend quite so much time sorting through choices before putting on her own purple gown for the evening, a one-shouldered number with a diamond brooch on the strap from Ali Rahimi, “who makes every dress I wear to these things.”

“He chose the color, he chose everything about it, because he’s really good at this stuff, so I just let him do what he wants,” said Lynch, a winner for best supporting actress in a comedy series for her role as the acerbic Sue Sylvester on “Glee.”

As for all the vibrant colors women wore on the carpet, Lynch said, “It’s kind of the antioxidant colors, like strawberries and blueberries.”

———

The red carpet can be exciting and glamorous — all those stars, all those jewels, all the glamour! But it’s also a little loud and crowded and swarming with media, on the ground and in the air, as Jesse Tyler Ferguson from “Modern Family” found.

“It’s so unbelievable. It’s very hot,” said Ferguson, who had been nominated for best supporting actor in a comedy series — an award that went to his on-screen husband, Eric Stonestreet. “I feel like there’s, like, a bandit loose or something ’cause all the helicopters are going. I’m thinking maybe there’s a convict on our heels.

“This is very overwhelming,” he added. “It’s really exciting.”

———

Some of the ladies from “Glee” were also the ladies in red.

Jessalyn Gilsig walked up first in a clingy, floor-length Nicole Miller gown with a train and a ruffle down the side.

Why did she choose it?

“I just knew,” she said. “I put it on and I said, ’You know what? I don’t care what happens tonight, I love my dress.’ It makes me feel strong and it makes me feel happy and hopeful. Those are all good things.”

A few moments later, co-star Jenna Ushkowitz walked up in her own long, red gown, designed by Kevin Hall and accessorized with gold Neil Lane jewelry.

So why did she choose hers?

“I feel like people don’t usually wear red, so that’s why we’re wearing red. I put this one on, it was the first one and it just felt right, you know? It felt good. And you just know.”

Then Gilsig ambled by and the two greeted each other with a “Hey, lady in red.” But Ushkowitz joked afterward: “We should call each other. Last time we wore the same designer.”

———

Before the telecast, host Jimmy Fallon posted a video on Twitter of himself backstage preparing for the show.

“I’m so excited,” said Fallon, while gripping his hair anxiously.

Conan O’Brien, also posted on Twitter: “Hey gang! I’m off to The Emmys on NBC! Woooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooo!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!”