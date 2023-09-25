Veteran reporter Virginia Huie leaves News 12

Virginia Huie, a longtime News 12 correspondent and one of New York TV news' best-known reporters on veterans and Gold Star families, has announced her departure from the station. Her last day was Friday.

In a Facebook post, Huie wrote: "After 18 years as a staff reporter at News 12, I’ve decided to step away to pursue a new challenge. I leave with gratitude in my heart because I’ve had the honor and privilege of sharing your stories every day. I am proud to have been a part of News 12 LI’ s legacy of integrity and respect in delivering the news."

Reached Monday, Huie said, "I'd just like to keep my comments to what I wrote on Facebook."

An East Northport native and graduate of Commack High School North, Huie spent virtually her entire career at News 12 after receiving a masters in communications at Stanford University. Over her 18-year run, she won 16 Emmys (out of more than 125 nominations) and five Edward R. Murrow Awards, most of those for writing. Huie is also on the New York chapter's Board of Governors of the National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences, which administers the Emmys.

While Huie began as a generalist at News 12, covering a wide range of breaking news on Long Island, her focus shifted to veterans affairs after News 12 began the long-running Memorial Day series, "Last Letters Home," which — as she explained to colleagues and in public forums — was a visceral reminder of the sacrifices of veterans' families, known as Gold Star families.

After 29-year-old Navy SEAL Lt. Michael P. Murphy of Patchogue was killed in action in Afghanistan on June 28, 2005, and was subsequently awarded a posthumous Medal of Honor, Huie launched a series of News 12 stories, each tied to various honors Murphy received over the years.

His father, Daniel Murphy, a former assistant Suffolk County district attorney who was wounded during service in Vietnam with the 25th Infantry Division, said in a phone interview that Huie's work "was not just about Michael — she had such a deep love and gratitude for veterans and those who have sacrificed in the defense of our country, and it shows in her reporting."

Among her many honors, Huie also won the Deadline Award from the Society of Professional Journalists in 2009 for a report titled "Fighting Spirits."

She also won an Emmy in 2020 for a report, "Keeper of the Flame," about Vietnam veteran Charlie DeLeo, who works as a caretaker for the Statue of Liberty. She received another in 2016 for "Mission of Remembrance," about Floral Park's Vincent DeMartino, the oldest Honor Guard in New York State; DeMartino, a combat veteran of three wars (World War II, Korea, Vietnam) died in 2020 at 94.

One of Huie's most memorable stories was on Sergeant York, the Jamesport-born American racehorse champion — named in honor of World War I Medal of Honor recipient Alvin York — who appeared at thousands of funerals, including the 2004 funeral of President Ronald Reagan.

After graduation from Barnard College and Stanford, Huie briefly worked as a reporter for a Des Moines, Iowa, station, and got her first on-air job at Seattle's KSTW/11. By the time she joined News 12 full time in May 2005, she had already spent five years there as a freelance contributor.

Following her departure post on Facebook, several of Huie's colleagues offered their own tributes, including Danielle Campbell, who left News 12 in March and recently joined Hicksville-based Catholic Charities as head of communications. "You have blessed families by honoring their fallen heroes [and] empowered those who have lost so much."

Carol Silva, who left News 12 in 2019, wrote, "You will be sorely missed by viewers but I trust you have a lot more great story sharing ahead of you."

In her own Facebook post, Huie wrote: "Change is necessary to continue growing. I’m excited about the changes, challenges and opportunities ahead. I believe my best stories are yet to come."