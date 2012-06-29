'Weeds:' Season premiere early peek online

WANNA WATCH 'WEEDS'? Showtime is offering Sunday's final-season premiere half-hour of "Weeds" online now to all fans who watch the second-season return of "Episodes" first, at s.sho.com/LvRWmo.

JOIN THE COMMUNITY The TV/online mashup continues with after-episode "after-party" streams for shows from both network and cable. "Duets" joins "The Bachelorette" in ABC.com's new "After Party" Web series, with episode breakdowns and audience Q&A each Thursday at 9:05 p.m., at abc.com/duets; submit questions by tweeting with #askDuets. TNT adds "2nd Watch" at 11 p.m. Sunday after new hours of "Falling Skies"; Wil Wheaton hosts cast interviews and more, at fallingskies.com.

TV FAVES ON MOVIE SCREENS More Fathom events head toward Long Island movie theaters. Upcoming dates feature TCM perennial "Singin' in the Rain" July 12, marking its 60th anniversary with bonus behind-the-scenes intro from TCM's Robert Osborne and star Debbie Reynolds; "Star Trek: The Next Generation" 25th-anniversary screening July 23, marking its restored Blu-ray debut; and the "Mystery Science Theater 3000" team mocking fan favorite "Manos: The Hands of Fate" Aug. 16. Details at fathomevents.com.