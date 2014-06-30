'Community' gets a sixth season, courtesy of Yahoo

Yahoo, which has lately been in the business of rebooting TV careers (Katie Couric), has now gone to series, and an especially good one: "Community."

The company Monday announced, via a handful of websites, including its own, that the classic will return for a sixth season -- and thirteen episodes. For "Community" fans, this has to be one of those darkest -- before-the-dawn (or timeline) pieces of news, for Hulu had essentially passed on the revival a week ago.

"I am very pleased that Community will be returning for its predestined sixth season on Yahoo," "Community" creator Dan Harmon said in a statement. "I look forward to bringing our beloved NBC sitcom to a larger audience by moving it online. I vow to dominate our new competition. Rest easy, Big Bang Theory. Look out, BangBus!"

("BangBus," as you might imagine, is a puckish Harmon reference to a porn series.)

Community's finale -- or final scene -- kinda hinted the show just couldn't be taken out back and shot like any other NBC sitcom. Before long -- wouldn't you know it! -- there were those all-knowing reports to the online trades and other well-sourced places (which is to say agents talking to Sony or vice versa via the trades) that a revival was possible.

But of course this is all very good news for fans of great TV and those true believers who never lost faith in the ability of Dan Harmon to pull one more rabbit out of whatever hat he actually wears.

Will the entire cast return? Will most of the cast return? Details, mere details. We'll get back to you with some answers as soon as Yahoo figures out who else besides EW actually covers the TV business. May take a while...