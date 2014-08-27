Zach Galifianakis returning to TV, in FX comedy 'Baskets'

Now this little bit of interesting clown news -- Zach Galifianakis, who's largely been away from TV since "Bored to Death" (unless you count "Between Two Ferns") -- will return in an FX comedy, "Baskets."

Production of the series, co-created by Louis C.K. and Jonathan Krisel ("Portlandia" and "Tim and Eric Awesome Show, Great Job," where Galiafianakis briefly starred), begins next year. The FX description:

In a world constrained by corporate interests and the homogenization of society, one man in Bakersfield, California dares to follow his dream of becoming a professional clown. But after an unsuccessful enrollment at a prestigious clowning school in Paris, the only job he can find is with the local rodeo. Baskets follows Chip Baskets’ (Zach Galifianakis) pursuit of his dream, against all odds, to be a respected clown.