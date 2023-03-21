'Jeopardy!' to feature Roslyn Heights contestant Zach Wissner-Gross

Long Island is about to be in the spotlight on "Jeopardy!" when Zach Wissner-Gross, a resident of Roslyn Heights, takes the stage as a contestant on Wednesday night's show (7 p.m., WABC/7)

"I'll be competing on a little show called @Jeopardy hosted by @KenJennings on Wednesday, 3/22. A dream come true!!!" Wissner-Gross, 38, tweeted on Friday along with a photo of himself with Jennings.

Based on his educational background, Wissner-Gross seems to have the smarts needed to compete on "Jeopardy!" According to his Linked In profile, he graduated with a bachelor's degree in physics and biology from Massachusetts Institute of Technology in 2007 and a Ph.D. in physics from Harvard University in 2012.

Since 2015, he has worked for Amplify Education Inc., a Brooklyn-based company that works with educators to create learning programs for grades K-12. Wissner-Gross served as a product manager during his first four years at Amplify and has worked as vice president of math education since 2019.

Wissner-Gross' skill at puzzles should also serve him well on "Jeopardy!" He also creates online puzzles and brain games under the profile The Riddler for the website FiveThirtyEight.com.

Sign up for Newsday's Entertainment newsletter Get the latest on celebs, TV and more. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Wissner-Gross' mother, Elizabeth, worked at Newsday as an editor and writer during the 1980s and '90s.