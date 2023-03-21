'Jeopardy!' to feature Roslyn Heights contestant Zach Wissner-Gross
Long Island is about to be in the spotlight on "Jeopardy!" when Zach Wissner-Gross, a resident of Roslyn Heights, takes the stage as a contestant on Wednesday night's show (7 p.m., WABC/7)
"I'll be competing on a little show called @Jeopardy hosted by @KenJennings on Wednesday, 3/22. A dream come true!!!" Wissner-Gross, 38, tweeted on Friday along with a photo of himself with Jennings.
Based on his educational background, Wissner-Gross seems to have the smarts needed to compete on "Jeopardy!" According to his Linked In profile, he graduated with a bachelor's degree in physics and biology from Massachusetts Institute of Technology in 2007 and a Ph.D. in physics from Harvard University in 2012.
Since 2015, he has worked for Amplify Education Inc., a Brooklyn-based company that works with educators to create learning programs for grades K-12. Wissner-Gross served as a product manager during his first four years at Amplify and has worked as vice president of math education since 2019.
Wissner-Gross' skill at puzzles should also serve him well on "Jeopardy!" He also creates online puzzles and brain games under the profile The Riddler for the website FiveThirtyEight.com.
Wissner-Gross' mother, Elizabeth, worked at Newsday as an editor and writer during the 1980s and '90s.