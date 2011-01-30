Zuckerberg, Eisenberg face off on 'SNL'

NEW YORK — Facebook co-founder Mark Zuckerberg and his “The Social Network” doppelganger Jesse Eisenberg made friends on “Saturday Night Live.”

Zuckerberg joined host Eisenberg for the opening monologue of the show Saturday. The two said they had never met, despite Eisenberg playing Zuckerberg in the widely hailed, Oscar-nominated film.

Cast member Andy Samberg tried his own impression of the Facebook CEO but quickly left — exclaiming “Awkward!” once Zuckerberg took the stage.

Eisenberg told Zuckerberg that he liked him on “60 Minutes” and then asked if he had seen “The Social Network.” Zuckerberg, who has called the film inaccurate, responded that he had seen the film and that it was “interesting.”

Eisenberg accepted that answer and the two high-fived.