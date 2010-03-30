"Twilight" author Meyers pens baby vampire novella

Attention "Twilight" fans: Stephenie Meyer has a new book coming out.

Little, Brown Books for Young Readers will release "The Short Second Life of Bree Tanner" on June 5, The Associated Press reports.

The novella is told from the viewpoint of Bree, a newborn vampire featured in "Eclipse." That's one of the books in Meyer's best-selling teen-vampire saga.

Meyer said in a statement Tuesday the novella had originally been planned for "The Twilight Saga: The Official Guide." But she says it became too long to fit into the guide.

The publisher says one dollar for each book sold in the United States from the first printing of 1.5 million copies will be donated to the American Red Cross International Response Fund. It supports disaster relief efforts such as those in Haiti and Chile.