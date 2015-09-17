Tyra Banks opens up about wanting to have children

"America's Next Top Model" host Tyra Banks says she wants to have a baby before she gets any older.

"When I turned 40, the one thing I was not happy about is that I did not have kids. I'm like, 'Damn, the clock is ticking!' " Banks, 41, told People. "Since I was 24, I used to say every year, 'I will have kids in three years.' I kept saying it over and over again . . . When you're like, 'OK, I'm just going to do it,' then it's not so easy as you get older."

Banks has been dating her boyfriend, photographer Erik Asla, for two years and revealed she has turned to IVF procedures to help her get pregnant. "I've had some not happy moments with that, very traumatic moments," she said. "It's difficult as you get older. It's not something that can just happen."

Burke thinks pink

Former "Dancing With the Stars" pro Cheryl Burke is taking on a new challenge -- raising money for breast cancer research and awareness. Burke, 31, whose grandmother died from breast cancer, will host a QVC broadcast for Fashion Footwear Association of New York on Oct. 22. At the event, more than 150 shoe styles from about 80 designers will be sold for half the price and 80 percent of the money will go to various breast cancer charities.

Sign up for Newsday's Entertainment newsletter Get the latest on celebs, TV and more. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Would Miley Cyrus and Dane Cook make a good couple? Go to hollywoodlife.com and let us know.